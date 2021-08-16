Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Reunite At David Benioff’s Birthday Celebration

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa have shared sweet photographs from their “Game of Thrones” reunion on social media.

According to People, the former co-stars met on Saturday for an early birthday celebration for “Game of Thrones” co-creator David Benioff. Clarke and Momoa both published photos of themselves on their Instagram pages.

The “Aquaman” star sported a sailor’s cap in one snap, while Clarke sat perched on his left knee. Another photo showed the two smiling while one arm was wrapped over the other. In another photo, Momoa is seen carrying the “Me Before You” actress in his arms, her arms wrapped around him as she smiles at the camera.

The final two photos Momoa provided were of him and Benioff from “Conan.”

“MY LIFE’S MOON. “Happy birthday Benioff, you handsome generous bada– Leo,” Momoa captioned the photos, adding, “You are lovely, love [you]forever @emilia clarke #smilelyeyes.”

Clarke, for her part, posted a photo of Momoa carrying her on her Instagram account. “You ensure that he can still bench press a Khaleesi when your sun and stars roll into town,” she said in the comment, adding muscle and a face tossing a kiss emojis.

Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen in all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones,” but she remained friends with her on-screen love interest Khal Drogo even after he was killed off in Season 1 of the blockbuster HBO series. The feelings are reciprocated.

Momoa replied on Clarke’s photo with multiple red heart emojis, saying, “Love [you]forever, moon of my life.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the bond between the former co-stars.

“Please do another film or television show with me. Your on-screen chemistry is awe-inspiring!!! “It’s fantastic to see you’re terrific buddies off-screen,” one person said.

Another added, “You guys are the cutest, ever.”

A third user wrote, “I can’t handle this friendship.”

“I adore you two!!! Another netizen commented, “Hands down, best friendship.”

Momoa expressed his displeasure earlier this month when asked about a sequence from the April 2011 pilot episode of “Game of Thrones” in which his brutal warlord character sexually rapes Daenerys.

“It was vital to convey Drogo and his style,” Momoa told The New York Times reporter David Marchese, adding that his job was to play the character and that he had no choice but to do so, even if it wasn’t a “nice thing.”

“It is not my responsibility to ask, ‘Would I not do it?’ ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ is a question I’ve never been asked. We’ll do it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.