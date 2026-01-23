Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ Aims for Visceral Audience Reaction with $35M Opening

Emerald Fennell, the director of the upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, is setting high expectations for her film’s emotional impact. In a recent interview with Fandango, Fennell revealed that she hopes the movie will provoke a powerful response from its audience. Margot Robbie, who stars in the film, shared how Fennell expressed her goal: “One of the first things Emerald said to me was, ‘I want people to cry so hard they vomit.’” Robbie, laughing, added, “I thought, this sounds very appropriate.”

The dark romance, based on Emily Brontë’s iconic novel, is stirring excitement among moviegoers, with pre-sales showing promising signs of success. Industry experts are predicting a strong opening weekend for the film, with domestic box office figures expected to range between $30 million and $35 million. This would mark a career milestone for actor Jacob Elordi, while also serving as Margot Robbie’s first major hit since her success in Barbie.

Hyper-Sexualized Content and ‘R’ Rating

The film has also generated attention due to its “R” rating, attributed to its intense sexual content. Test screenings have highlighted the film’s explicit imagery, which surpasses previous adaptations of Brontë’s work. With a runtime of 135 minutes, Wuthering Heights promises to be an emotionally charged experience that pushes boundaries more than earlier interpretations of the classic novel.

Backed by Warner Bros., the film has a reported production and distribution budget of around $80 million. This deal came after a heated bidding war, with Netflix offering approximately $150 million to acquire the film—a deal Fennell and her producers declined in favor of a theatrical release. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 13, 2026.