Emani 22, an R&B singer, died in a tragic accident; Bhad Bhabie pays tribute.

Emani, a 22-year-old R&B singer best known for the songs “Feelings” and “Close,” has died. On Monday, her management announced her demise.

Her manager revealed in a statement to People that the 22-year-old singer died in a “tragic accident.” “The family of Emani 22 has announced her passing with sorrowful hearts,” her manager said. “They would want to communicate that, despite fighting valiantly and the medical staff going above and beyond to assist in her rehabilitation, Emani succumbed to the injuries she acquired in a tragic accident on Monday, October 11th.” Emani 22’s family and manager have not released any other information regarding the unfortunate event, but they have requested seclusion in order to mourn and celebrate her life and memory at this time.

J Maine, a record producer, confirmed Emani’s death in a separate statement. He commented, “Emani 22 was a great person who literally lightened up every place she was in.” “I collaborated on songs with her and assisted her in putting together her most recent project, ‘The Color Red.’ He went on to say, “The way we worked together was effortless; we just understood each other.”

J Maine, a 34-year-old record producer, said it saddens him to know that the last time he saw Emani 22 was the final time he would ever see her. “I treated her as if she were a younger sister to me.” He continued, “She will be missed and never forgotten, and I’ll always remember the fun times we had hanging out.”

Following the news of her passing, a number of celebrities took to social media to pay respect to the young singer. Bhad Bhabie was one among them, and she posted a selfie of herself with Emani 22 on Instagram. “I’m at a loss for words… “This doesn’t even feel real,” she wrote in the description of her Instagram image.

Bhad Bhabie claimed that she spent nearly every day with Emani 22 and that she had taught her a lot. “You are my big sister’s source of inspiration for many things (hair, nails, style, etc.). “I’m going to miss you so much,” she said at the end of her message.

Emani 22 was also featured in another shot, this time with a puppy on her breast, by the 18-year-old. In the caption, she wrote, “Chuppas favorite auntie.”