Elvis and Priscilla Presley once set fire to his books behind Graceland at 3 a.m.

Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla Presley, did a lot of weird things together. They allegedly doused a stack of Elvis Presley’s books in gasoline and set them on fire beside Graceland. Here’s what Priscilla said years later about the incident, as well as a glance at one of the singer’s surviving books.

Priscilla Presley was taken on a spiritual journey by Elvis Presley.

Priscilla spends a lot of time in her book Elvis and Me talking about the “It’s Now or Never” singer’s love of spiritual writings. Priscilla thought he was overly devoted to them, despite the fact that he enjoyed reading them. Larry Geller, his hairstylist, spoke with him about religious personalities such as Jesus, Buddha, Moses, and Muhammad. Elvis thought that everyone in his entourage, especially Priscilla, would support him in his spiritual search.

“I’m delighted to share everything… He read to us for hours and gave us books that he believed we would enjoy,” Priscilla said. “He said that in order for us to be perfect soul mates, I’d have to join him in his quest for solutions to the universe’s mysteries. He handed me several enormous books, including Vera Stanley Adler’s The Initiation of the World, as a gift to assist me.”

Priscilla Presley’s reaction to the idea of getting rid of the books

Colonel Tom Parker believed Geller was a negative influence on the singer and persuaded Elvis Presley to dismiss him from his inner group. Priscilla remembered, “After Larry left, Elvis locked up many of his books.” “I told him I was relieved because they were about to destroy us. We were planning to marry. ‘Would getting rid of them all make you feel better?’ Elvis was the one who inquired. “I gave a nod.”

Elvis and Priscilla Presley cried themselves to sleep because of one film.

The pair took a unique path during this period of their lives. “At three a.m. that night… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.