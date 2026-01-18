Elon Musk Predicts AI Will Make Money Obsolete, Urges People to Stop Saving for Retirement

Elon Musk has shared a bold and controversial prediction, advising people to stop saving for retirement, claiming that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon make money irrelevant. The billionaire tech mogul expressed his views during a recent appearance on the “Moonshots” podcast, where he outlined his vision for a future where AI would render traditional economic systems, including labor and financial planning, obsolete.

The Age of Abundance

Musk’s theory hinges on the idea that AI will revolutionize the global economy by 2030, solving the cost of labor and triggering what he calls an “abundance” economy. In this future, goods and services will be effectively free, as automation and artificial intelligence take over much of the work traditionally done by humans. “Don’t worry about squirreling money away… it won’t matter,” Musk said, suggesting that saving for retirement is no longer necessary in a world where AI provides everything.

According to Musk, the key turning point will be the achievement of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which he predicts will occur by 2026. Musk envisions that once AGI is realized, it will dramatically reduce the cost of intelligence itself. “The cost of intelligence has gone to nothing,” Musk remarked, underscoring his belief that AI will usher in a post-scarcity era.

The Financial Reality Check

While Musk’s vision may seem utopian, it has drawn sharp criticism from financial experts who caution that his timeline and predictions are overly optimistic. A CNBC analyst pointed out that the billionaire’s advice is easy to follow for someone of his wealth, but for the average person struggling with inflation and rising living costs, Musk’s predictions are unrealistic. “AI hasn’t paid our rent yet,” the analyst noted, highlighting the disconnect between Musk’s futuristic vision and the economic struggles of everyday citizens.

Additionally, when pressed on how this “universal high income” would be distributed to the public, Musk was vague, avoiding specific answers about government redistribution or taxation. Musk’s track record of ambitious timelines—such as the early promises for self-driving cars and the colonization of Mars—has led many to view his predictions with skepticism. Betting one’s financial future on such a far-reaching theory may be a gamble too risky for most, critics argue.

As Musk continues to promote his vision of a future shaped by AI, it remains to be seen whether his timeline and assumptions will come to fruition. While he dreams of a world where resources are abundant and the need for money fades, many are still grappling with the present-day realities of inflation, job insecurity, and mounting financial pressures.