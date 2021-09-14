Elliot Page Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Gender Transition at Met Gala 2021.

Elliot Page, who came out as transgender last year, made his Met Gala 2021 red carpet debut. The much-anticipated event took place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

At the event, the 34-year-old actor wore a black suit with a green boutonniere flower. He finished off his ensemble with a pair of black sneakers.

Fans reacted positively to Page’s first red carpet appearance following his transition, with many expressing their love and support for the actor. Others pointed out that he was wearing a suit that was too big for him.

“Elliot Page looks like every trans man coming to their first formal event and I truly enjoy it warms my heart to see them go through the suit-and-tie stage of transmasculine transition lmao I adore him,” one fan commented.

“Elliot Page looks like every trans boy at every formal event ever,” wrote another. I adore you honey, I’m wearing a suit that’s too big for him.”

Page was photographed with “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, according to another fan. Harington sported a white suit with a black bow tie in the photo, while Leslie chose a lovely yellow dress.

In March, Page discussed the role of clothing in gender identity and revealed that he used to struggle to recognize himself at red carpet events.

The actress told Time Magazine, “I just never recognized myself.” “I couldn’t even look at a photo of myself for a long time.”

He remarked at the time, “How to explain to people that even if [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt tailored for a lady would make me so unwell.” “I’d say, ‘Hey, look at all these great outfits you’re getting,’ and he’d answer, ‘It’s not me.'” It has the appearance of a costume.’

Ellen Page was the first name given to the star of “The Umbrella Academy.” In December 2020, he announced on Twitter that he would change his name to Elliot Page.

“I adore the fact that I am transgender. In the announcement tweet, he stated, “And I adore that I am queer.” “And the more I embrace who I am and keep myself near, the more I dream, the bigger my heart expands, and the more I thrive.”

On the employment front, the actor is now starring in “Ark: The. Washington Newsday Brief News,” an animated television series.