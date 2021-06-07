Elliot Is Perplexed on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

On Law & Order: Organized Crime, things are getting a little tangled. While grieving the loss of his wife, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is grappling with feelings for two separate women. Season 2 is expected to be much more dramatic. One thing is certain: Elliot is befuddled when it comes to Olivia Benson and Angela Wheatley.

Angela Wheatley had betrayed Elliot.

Elliot developed affections for Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor), Richard Wheatley’s ex-wife, while investigating Kathy Stabler’s death (Isabel Gillies) (Dylan McDermott). Elliot thought Angela was a safe bet because she had suffered a loss of her own (her son).