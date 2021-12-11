Ellie’s new makeover makes the Gogglebox sisters ‘look like twins.’

Ellie and Izzi Warner, the Gogglebox sisters, have changed a lot since we first met them six years ago.

Since their initial appearance on the show in 2015, the sisters from Leeds have been regulars.

Ellie and Izzi have become fan favorites, and they even represented the show at the BAFTA Awards in June.

On Friday, viewers watched the sisters, along with the rest of the Gogglebox team, appear on our screens for the last time until 2021, as the ensemble takes a well-deserved break for the holidays.

And it appears that the sisters are already having a good time, as they posed for photos on a night out together.

Ellie has gotten a makeover for the occasion and shared a stunning made-up selfie on Instagram.

A vivid green and pink glittering eye, peach blushed cheeks, and a nude lip gloss complete the ensemble.

Instagram

“She’s so clever,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram story, tagging her beauty artist @makeupbylilyanne.x.

Ellie poses for a photo in a bar wearing a green and pink maxi dress with black high boots. Izzi is dressed in a black leather gown with fishnet tights.

Fans were quick to comment, with many remarking on how similar the sisters now appear.

“Beautiful [heart eyes emoji]you look so alike here x!” commented chelle.d18.

“So, so gorgeous and so, so alike,” chaarnii_ commented.

mollyzzzzaa11 commented: “You look like twins, omg! Beauuuutiful”.