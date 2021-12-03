Ellie’s engagement request photo has a flaw, according to Gogglebox viewers.

Ellie Warner of Gogglebox made a clever Instagram engagement request, but admirers were distracted by a ‘problem’ with her photo.

Nat, Ellie’s boyfriend, has been with her for several years.

He was originally mentioned on the show in 2018, and he only appeared in a few episodes in 2020.

In a Loose Women announcement, a Gogglebox star announced her departure from the show.

The couple recently purchased a semi-detached house in Leeds from the 1930s.

Ellie, while announcing their good news, said: “It will soon be our home. Thank you to everyone who has supported me thus far!! If all goes well, we’ll exchange towards the end of May/beginning of June.

“We’re so blessed that the current owners have kept it in such good shape that we can move in right away and do things as we go!”

Instagram

She continued, ” “I’m so excited that I’ve already started decorating the living room, which will be the first room on the list.

“Nat has forbidden me from searching the Facebook Marketplace, but I can’t wait to get in and start making this property our home.” [sic]Ellie, on the other hand, issued a cheeky suggestion in her most recent Instagram post, telling Nat to’start saving.’

Ellie was seen perusing a display of diamonds at the National History Museum.

Ellie stated, after selecting a large gem: “Nat, I chose the stone for my ring! Now is the time to start saving.” Ellie’s tweet was deemed hilarious by her fans and pals.

“I don’t think it’s big enough,” Pete Sandiford stated.

“It looks like the ocean’s heart,” Gemma commented.

“Blow drying your hair can be tricky with that rock on your finger,” Bella continued.

Others, however, pointed out that Ellie appears to be without legs in the photo.

“Where are your legs?” someone inquired.

“I thought you were floating!” Kim exclaimed.

“Where have your legs gone?” Jen inquired.

“Legless again!” Deborah exclaimed.