Ellen Pompeo Admits ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Makeout Scenes With Patrick Dempsey Affected Her Husband

Chris Ivery, Ellen Pompeo’s husband, revealed that he had a hard time seeing her smooches and hot make out scenes on “Grey’s Anatomy” at first.

The actress also explained why her spouse wasn’t always a fan of Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey.

Pompeo discussed her husband’s initial response to her sensual scenes with Dempsey, who plays her love interest in the hit medical drama, on InStyle’s “Ladies First with Laura Brown” podcast.

“In 2002, we met for the first time. I did the pilot for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ around six months ago. She told host Laura Brown, “Poor man had no idea what he was getting himself into.”

“I recall how difficult it was for him at first. ‘This isn’t what I signed up for,’ he exclaimed. You take that to work and make out with it.’ I like Patrick and everything, and he’s a nice guy, but really? What? You actresses are completely insane. ‘As if I’m meant to put up with this?’ she continued.

Despite their on-screen chemistry, the 51-year-old actress maintains that her spouse is her favorite. “He was an absolute trooper. She declared, “He’s my favorite person.”

Pompeo and Ivery first met in 2002, three years before the beginning of “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2005. They married in 2007 and have three daughters, Stella Luna, Sienna, and Eli.

Meanwhile, after departing the show in 2015, Dempsey reappeared as a pseudo-angel in the 17th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” in April. The actor previously told Variety that his dramatic reunion with Pompeo was a lovely way to wrap up their story arc.

He told the newspaper, “I felt it was a lovely way to conclude it.” “Because they are such a famous pair, the idea was to actually offer people some hope,” he added.

Pompeo also stated in November 2020 that she and Dempsey developed a “real affection” for each other.

“Patrick and I have this chemistry where, for some reason, it felt like we’d known each other for a hundred years when we first met, and it still feels like that,” she told Deadline. “It’s like riding a bike; we just have a synergy and a dynamic that has always worked for us, and I believe we have true compassion for one another.”