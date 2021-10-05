Ellen DeGeneres Is Accused Of ‘Acting Interested’ Before Hitting Leah Remini On Talk Show, According To Leah Remini.

Leah Remini appeared as a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ renowned talk program on Tuesday, criticizing the host’s comments and accusing her of “looking interested” before slamming her.

The “King of Queens” alum got into the Halloween spirit during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” telling the 63-year-old host that “it’s acceptable for a parent to scare the snot out of their kids.”

Remini, who has a 17-year-old daughter with husband Angelo Pagan, then showed a photo of a mask she and Pagan had wore to terrify Sofia and described a time when she and her assistant hid underneath her dance instructor’s car to scare her daughter.

Remini abruptly stopped her narrative short to comment on DeGeneres’ facial expression. “One of my instructors was there, and I had my assistants dress up in my pigtails,” she said.

“No, because you’re acting genuinely interested,” Remini answered her, not knowing how to read the host’s demeanor. So, I’m not sure whether you’re doing that thing where you’re immersed in my story, so…”

DeGeneres, who appeared astonished, swiftly added, “I’m always intrigued!”

Remini, on the other hand, was dubious and told DeGeneres, “You’re not, Ellen.” Stop.”

Both DeGeneres and Remini were smiling at that point, but they didn’t appear to be fooling around. “What do you mean, I’m acting interested?” the host inquired, trying to make sense of the situation.

Remini leaned over in her chair and tapped her on the arm in response to her question. She managed to smack her twice before DeGeneres yanked her arm away and said, “Oh!” It’s the last season of my career!”

Remini assured the audience after their lively banter that she and DeGeneres were in love.

She told DeGeneres, “I love you, I miss you, and I’m so pleased to be here on your last season.” “But, in any case, I appreciate your having me.”

“Back to me!” Remini joked when DeGeneres confirmed she was welcome. The guest then went on to share her anecdote of how she failed to scare Sofia.