Elle King and her fiancé Dan Tooker have a baby boy: ‘I am quite proud.’

Elle King and her fiance, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, had their first child. On Sunday evening, the 32-year-old singer shared a nice photo of her family on Instagram.

The pair can be seen holding the baby, Lucky Levi, together in the photo, with the infant’s hands touching King’s face. Dan was dressed in a brown t-shirt, while the vocalist was dressed in black. Lucky was draped in a fabric with a mushroom print.

“Very proud to announce the arrival of our baby, Lucky Levi Tooker,” the singer said in the caption. On September 1st, at 12:06 p.m., we welcomed 8 pounds 1 oz of pure pleasure and love into the world. We’re all in good health and counting our blessings! “Lucky, welcome to the world!”

Many celebs congratulated the family in the comments section.

With three crying emojis, actor Jonny Beauchamp said, “Wow Woman,” while television producer Patricia Azarcoya Schneider added, “Beautiful baby, beautiful family!!!!” I wish you all the happiness in the world.”

“I’m so pleased for you!!!” commented songwriter Jennie Vee in the comments section, while singer Paul Cauthen merely left an eye heart-popping emoji. Welcome to the world, you’re lucky to have such a beautiful mother and father.”

Dan also posted the same photo, as well as a new snap of their home. The singer can be seen sitting on the couch with someone in the snap. Huge golden balloons with the words “LUCKY” hung in the middle of the room.

“Best dad in the world!!!” King said in response to Dan’s message. I adore you all!”

Unfortunately, King had already lost two pregnancies in the past. The singer revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in March.

At the time, she added in the caption, “This news comes with a great deal of trepidation, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, realize that I am trying to be extremely sensitive.” “You see, this miracle baby is the result of two major losses. For everyone, it’s a terrible and excruciatingly painful experience.”

“Love, Weddings & Other Disasters,” a romantic comedy film starring the singer, was released on December 4 of last year.