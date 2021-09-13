Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend during New York Fashion Week.

Just weeks after confirming her romance with GQ editor Sam Hine, Ella Emhoff was photographed walking hand-in-hand with him during New York Fashion Week.

Page Six stated that Vice-President Kamala Harris’ 22-year-old stepdaughter was caught holding hands with her 27-year-old fiancé outside of Thom Browne’s Spring 2022 presentation on Saturday.

For the occasion, both the model and her boyfriend wore ensembles by the male designer.

Emhoff wore a two-piece suit combination with a button-down white blouse and a navy blue tie underneath, which appeared to be constructed of two different fabric textures. Browne’s $2,890 little rabbit bag was her accessory.

Hine, meanwhile, was dressed in a knee-length pleated skirt, a dark sports jacket, and black combat boots.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Emhoff stated that she was dating Hine. During the interview, the model also stated that her ideal date would include a trip to the market, where she would buy the most unusual produce and figure out what to make with it.

Emhoff made headlines when she wore a Miu Miu coat and a burgundy dress by New York designer Batsheva to President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. IMG Models, the agency that represents supermodels like Karlie Kloss and Gisele Bündchen, offered her a modeling contract because of her appearance.

Emhoff told Vanity Fair that the tartan coat, which included crystal-encrusted shoulders, is still one of her favorites. “I still fantasize about that coat, but I’m afraid that if I ever wore it again, people would think, ‘Really?’ ‘We get it,’ she explained.

She was, however, eager for a change. “I’m letting my hair grow out. It was originally heard here. It served its purpose, and now I’m ready to move on from the mullet. Emhoff remarked, “I’m ready for the huge curly mane.”

Emhoff, who graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City, made her Paris Fashion Week debut when she walked the runway for Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection on July 7.

The model posted an Instagram video of herself walking down the Balenciaga runway in an oversized black blazer and an extra-oversized black coat at the moment.

“Balenciaga couture,” she wrote in the caption. “Many thanks and congratulations to @demnagvasalia and the entire Balenciaga crew. Truly amazing.”