Eliza Dushku slams CBS for forcing arbitration following sexual harassment on the set of ‘Bull.’

In front of the House Judiciary Committee, actress Eliza Dushku spoke against compulsory arbitration by recounting her experiences with sexual harassment on the CBS series “Bull.”

After accusing her co-star Michael Weatherly of sexual harassment on set, Dushku allegedly earned a $9.5 million settlement with the network in 2018.

After signing a non-disclosure agreement, Dushku went out about the incident on Tuesday, although she highlighted that she was only able to do so because she was testifying, as opposed to others who are bound by arbitration.

“I’ve been an actress since I was a youngster,” the 40-year-old actress explained, “and I’ve signed countless contracts negotiated on my behalf.”

“However, I had no idea that there were required arbitration clauses in the contract that would be utilized to keep what had occurred to me hidden and protect CBS and the sexual harassment perpetrator, who had brazenly retaliated against me for attempting to halt the harassment in my workplace.”

Dushku alleged during her stay on the show that Weatherly began sexually harassing her almost immediately.

“In 2017, CBS chased me hard for a role as a co-lead in a show called ‘Bull.'” “I was told that playing a clever, strong leading women — a professional, high-powered lawyer meant to counteract the existing male lead — would be a six-year commitment, and that the character had been written specifically for me,” she explained.

“However, during my first week on the job, I was subjected to crass, sexualized, and filthy verbal assaults.” My co-star sexually harassed me on a regular basis.” Weatherly referred to Dushku as “Legs” and “would smell me and leeringly gaze me up and down,” according to Dushku. “He would take me to his rape van and use lubricant and long phallic things on me and pull me over his knee and spank me like a small girl,” Dusku said in front of cast and crew members. When Dushku confronted Weatherly about his indecent statements, he informed CBS Studios, which resulted in the actress’s firing the next day.

Dushku closed her statement by stating that unless binding arbitration is abolished, victims of sexual harassment and assault would never receive meaningful justice.