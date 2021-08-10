Eliza Dushku and her husband Peter Palandjian have welcomed their second child.

Eliza Dushku shared some never-before-seen images of her pregnancy in honor of the arrival of her second baby.

The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram on Monday to announce the birth of her son, Bodan.

“Welcoming our darling son, Bodan, has been a week of gratitude and delight in and of itself! These young men open up new possibilities in life. Thank you to everyone who believes in us and loves us. Ah, this is where we belong @fadilberishaphotography, your photographs are ALWAYS my favorites- we adore you, Uncle Fadil (aka the greatest photographer on the (earth emoji)! ),” she said in her blog post.

Dushku is shown cuddling her baby bulge in a black-and-white photograph. Dushku, 40, and her husband Peter Palandjian, CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, look into one other’s eyes in another snap. Palandjian was then photographed in a contemplative mood. Bodan’s small feet were visible in the last black-and-white photograph.

The actress and Palandjian also have a 2-year-old son, Philip, whom they affectionately refer to as Bourne.

In 2018, Dushku and Palandjian married at the Boston Public Library. They got engaged the year before, E! News reported. Palandjian is the father of four children from a previous marriage.

In an interview with Us Magazine in February 2019, Dushku revealed her first pregnancy during a special screening of the Matt Smith-starring biopic “Mapplethorpe.” “We’re simply extremely delighted,” she said. In August, we tied the knot. “This is a remarkable year for us,” she said at the time.

The actress confirmed her second pregnancy in February and shared the news on Instagram.

The actress from “Wrong Turn” posted a photo collage. In one shot, the actress is wearing a blue outfit that reveals her expanding baby bulge, while in another, she is seen with her son Philip, who is wearing a shirt that reads, “Can you dig it?” ‘I’m going to be a big brother,’ says the narrator.