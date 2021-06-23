Elisabeth Moss Reveals How She Directed June’s Testimony Scene in Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

In season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss made her directing debut. Moss directed episode 3, “The Crossing,” episode 8, “Testimony,” and episode 9, “Progress.” Each episode was crucial to the season’s success and was far from easy to produce. June, on the other hand, was seen in Canada testifying against Serena Joy and Fred Waterford in the film “Testimony.” And that posed its own set of problems. In a recent interview, Moss discussed her creative approach for the sequence, both as a director and as an actor.

[Warning: This page includes spoilers for Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

Why was June’s testimony in Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” recorded in one continuous shot?

According to Moss, there was a lot to cover in season 4 episode 8 of The Wrap. Filming the court sequence alone took two days. And Moss got to work on the dramatic sequence right once, filming everything save June’s monologue on the first day. The second day was spent filming her character’s testimony in one take.

Moss said she chose to film the monologue on day two for a variety of reasons, including having more time to memorize June’s entire testimony. June’s testimony was divided up into numerous shots by the writing team, but Moss felt it was more compelling to keep the camera on June the entire time. She said:

“The reason why we did it in one take was I didn’t want to give the audience a chance to look away, in the same way that June is forcing that courtroom, the ICC, Fred and Serena, to face everything they have done to her and her friends and family over the last few years. I wanted the audience to not be able to look away and have to hear the whole thing. So it was a difficult thing to shoot.”

June’s testimony was *chef’s kiss. pic.twitter.com/6xsTFkdEWC

— The Handmaid’s Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) June 6, 2021

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4: June is More ‘Herself’ When She’s With Nick, Elisabeth Moss Says

June’s testimony was going to be much shorter until Elisabeth Moss asked for a change

June’s testimony had to do a lot… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.