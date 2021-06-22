Elisabeth Moss’ Favorite Luke Scene in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Doesn’t Involve June

On The Handmaid’s Tale, scenes with June and Luke are few and far between. They are, nevertheless, among the show’s best. Three episodes of Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale were directed by Elisabeth Moss. While this season finally brings June and Luke back together, Moss’ favorite Luke scene didn’t feature June at all.

[Warning: This page includes spoilers for Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

In Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Elisabeth Moss’ favorite O-T Fagbenle scene

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale had three episodes directed by Moss: episode 3, “The Crossing,” episode 8, “Testimony,” and episode 9, “Progress.” June’s testimony in episode 8 was one of the more intense situations she directed herself and her fellow cast members through. The commencement of June’s exodus from Gilead was marked by “The Crossing.” Alma and Brianna, two of June and Janine’s close friends, died tragically that day. But one sequence in particular in that episode jumped out to Moss. And it turned out to be one of her favorite scenes Fagbenle has ever performed.

Moss’ favorite scene in episode 3 was Luke’s on their porch with Moira. Luke breaks down in tears as he wonders if June’s decision to stay in Gilead was her decision not to be with him. That wasn’t the case. June’s actions were entirely driven by trying to protect Hannah and hurt Gilead. But it was an understandable and vulnerable moment.

“The scene between Luke and Moira on the porch [in ‘The Crossing’]originally was a scene at the vigil,” Moss told Variety. “There was a pastor speaking and then they have their conversation on a bench, because he doesn’t want to really be a part of the vigil.”

She called it “one of my favorite scenes” of the season, as well as “one of the best scenes I’ve seen [O-T] do.”

“He’s beautiful in that scene and I don’t know if we would have gotten that if we were somewhere else and that that baby wasn’t in it.”

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4: Will June Kill Fred in the Finale? Fans Think She Could

<h2… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.