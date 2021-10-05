Elijah Wood claims that the monster in “The Lord of the Rings” was based on Harvey Weinstein.

The monster Orc was modeled after accused producer Harvey Weinstein, according to Elijah Wood, who portrayed Frodo in the “Lord of the Rings” films.

Orcs are humanoid monsters that resemble green goblins.

“It’s funny – because Dom [Monaghan] and Bill [Boyd] have a podcast called ‘The Friendship Onion,’ this was just discussed.

They were talking to Sean Astin [who played Samwise]about his first memories of arriving in New Zealand,” Woods said on his podcast, “Armchair Expert,” with presenter Dax Shepard.

“He’d seen orc masks before. And one of the orc masks was supposed to resemble Harvey Weinstein as a sort of f–k you, as Wood described.

The actor stated that it is now OK to discuss the matter because “the guy [Weinstein] is f–-ing jailed.” He’s f–ked.”

J. R. R. Tolkien’s writings, first published in 1954, were the inspiration for the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Between 2001 and 2003, the trilogy was released. The success of the film series prompted the production of a prequel trilogy, “The Hobbit” (2012-14).

After The New York Times published a piece documenting claims of sexual misbehavior against him, Weinstein was forced to depart his production company in 2017.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Jessica Hynes, among others, came up about their unpleasant experiences with the notorious producer at the time. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual battery in 2020, after a three-year legal fight.

Woods will next be seen in the criminal drama “L.A. Rush,” which is based on the popular computer game of the same name.

The story follows a parent who enters the gaming world in order to save his daughter from a game creator who is attempting to manipulate her. Jiahuang Peng and Peng Chen, a director team, are in charge of the project.

Wood is now shooting “The Toxic Avenger,” a superhero horror comedy picture directed by Macon Blair. Jacob Tremblay and Peter Dinklage from “Game of Thrones” also star in the film.