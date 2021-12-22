Elijah Wood believes that if the Lord of the Rings films were made today, they would be very different.

Elijah Wood has stated that if “The Lord of the Rings” films were made now, they would be very different, citing two factors: creative freedom and social media.

The 40-year-old actor claimed that studios nowadays allow directors less creative license, contrasting it to how much flexibility Peter Jackson and his team had back then to produce the iconic trilogy — whose episodes were released back-to-back in 2001, 2002, and 2003 — whatever they wanted it to be.

In an interview with The New York Times, Wood said, “There was a great sense of a lack of monitoring.” “Without much outside view, Peter and the bigger team were permitted to make the movies the way they intended to make them.” Wood noted, however, that this does not imply that the studio was not “afraid” or “involved.” In fact, it was involved in the production of the trilogy, despite the fact that the process was fraught with dangers.

“They were well aware of the dangers of making these films so close together,” he said. “I’m not sure he’d be able to create them the same way now.” Wood went on to describe how, in today’s world, the internet plays a critical part in filmmaking. Projects were scrutinized less back then, according to the actor, because there was less information available to the public during the creative process.

“Look, the internet is unique as well. “The films were subjected to less examination,” he claimed, adding, “and less was known about them.” In a bubble, we were able to make the films. We had a few little issues, such as some photographers up on a hill, but they were minimal.” The actor then stated that, given the state of the internet, he isn’t sure if it is still possible to make movies in this manner.

“Now that the world is online, pretty much everybody has access to pretty much anything,” he explained.

The trilogy “The Lord of the Rings” is based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s epic novel of the same name. It was published in 1954, and it was preceded by the 1937 novel “The Hobbit, or There and Back Again.” Jackson also developed a film trilogy based on this previous work, with installments released in 2012, 2013 and 2014.