Eight months after giving birth, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star is expecting again.

In February, Hanna and Martin Kinsella welcomed their first child, Maximus James.

And now, just eight months later, the couple has announced that they are expecting their second child to OK! Magazine.

Hanna originally appeared on ITVBe’s Real Housewives of Cheshire in 2018, and she instantly became a fan favorite.

“It was a tremendous shock, it wasn’t planned at all,” Hanna, 32, told OK!

“It was just the biggest shock ever when I conducted the test and it came up positive – I was very emotional.”

Martin, 38, a cosmetic and anti-aging doctor, added, “It’s wonderful news.” It’s beginning to dawn on me.

“I was taken aback by that, but I was ecstatic. I’m desperate for Max to have a sibling.” With only 14 months between the two children, the couple expects to welcome their newest addition in early May.

“They’re going to be so close,” Hanna predicted.

“When I saw that blue line, one of the first thoughts that sprang to mind was, ‘Oh my God, how am I going to cope?’ ‘What am I going to do with two babies?’ my life is so chaotic with the businesses and filmmaking that I just think, ‘What am I going to do with two babies?’ “It’s fortunate that my parents and Martin’s parents live nearby.” Hanna is a cosmetic dentist who has a number of offices, including Kiln Lane Dental in St Helens, which specializes in cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics and has treated a number of celebrities, including model Danielle Lloyd and Hollyoaks actor Jorgie Porter.

After going 11 days overdue and enduring a grueling 18-hour labor, Hanna was advised to have an elective c-section for the birth of their son Max on February 20.

“Because of the issues I had the first time, I’m going to have a planned c-section,” she explained.

“I experienced a non-progressive labor with no dilation of the cervix. All of the medical advice I’ve had so far suggests that having a planned c-section is definitely preferable to attempting to do it naturally again, so I think that’s what we’ll do this time.” When Hanna first met Martin, she was a dental student at Liverpool University.

