EE BAFTA Rising Star Award Nominees Announced

Ahead of the 2026 BAFTA ceremony in February, the prestigious EE Rising Star Award nominees have been revealed. This public-voted award aims to highlight exceptional talent among emerging actors who have started to make an impact in the entertainment industry. The nominees were announced in a press conference held on Wednesday at The Savoy, with former award winner Mia McKenna-Bruce and BBC film critic Ali Plumb presenting the shortlist.

The 2026 Nominees

This year’s nominees represent a mix of established breakout roles and fresh talent. The nominees are Robert Aramayo, Chase Infiniti, Archie Madekwe, Miles Caton, and Posy Sterling, all of whom have demonstrated significant ambition and have captured the imagination of audiences in recent years.

Robert Aramayo, known for his roles in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” has made waves in both high-budget fantasy and darker, nuanced roles. His recent performance in the biographical drama “I Swear” has drawn considerable attention. Aramayo, a Juilliard graduate, is widely recognized for his versatility across genres, with a career already marked by an impressive range of characters.

Chase Infiniti, meanwhile, has become one of Hollywood’s most exciting new faces. After debuting in Apple TV ’s “Presumed Innocent,” Infiniti landed a role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” in 2025, a performance that earned her nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, and SAG-AFTRA. Infiniti’s background in regional musical theatre and kickboxing adds depth to her on-screen presence, and she is already a key figure in Hollywood’s rising talent pool.

Archie Madekwe, a London-born actor trained at The Brit School, has gained international recognition through his performances in “Midsommar” and “Gran Turismo.” Madekwe’s versatility was further showcased in “Saltburn,” where he played Farleigh Start. His recent starring role in Prime Video’s “Steal” alongside Sophie Turner positions him as one to watch in the coming years.

Brooklyn-born Miles Caton has quickly established himself as a rising star. His role as Sammie in the 2025 horror film “The Feature” earned critical acclaim and a Critics’ Choice Award. Before acting, Caton had already built a name for himself as a gospel singer, which helped refine his stage presence. His trajectory in Hollywood appears bright as he continues to garner recognition for his breakthrough performances.

Posy Sterling, who gained attention for her role in “Lollipop,” a 2024 independent drama, has continued to impress with her work in BBC’s “World on Fire” and the upcoming “The Outrun” adaptation. Sterling, a graduate of the Italia Conti Academy, has been recognized as one of Screen International’s Stars of Tomorrow in 2023, solidifying her place in the industry’s future.

The EE Rising Star Award has a rich history of identifying future A-list talent, with past winners including Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, and Emma Mackey. The public can now vote for their favorite nominee via the EE website and social channels, including WhatsApp. The winner will be announced at the BAFTA ceremony on Sunday, February 22, 2026.