Eddie Redmayne Explains Why He Would Turn Down A Transgender Role In Today’s Film “The Danish Girl”

Eddie Redmayne believes he made a mistake by portraying a trans character in the 2015 film “The Danish Girl.”

The 39-year-old Hollywood actor recently spoke out about the Tom Hooper-directed film with the Sunday Times, revealing why he shouldn’t have taken the part in the first place.

Redmayne portrayed Lili Elbe, who was one of the first people in the world to undergo gender reassignment surgery, in the film, which was based on true events.

Redmayne received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for the film, which also starred Alicia Vikander. However, other people thought the part should have been played by a transgender actor, therefore it was met with criticism.

The actor recently stated in an interview that he now agrees with the critiques he received at the time. He further stated that if the position had been given to him now, he would have easily declined it.

“I wouldn’t take it on right now.” He told the British publication, “I did the picture with the best of intentions, but I think it was a mistake.”

“The greater discussion about the frustrations around casting is that many individuals don’t have a seat at the table,” Redmayne concluded. We need to level the playing field; otherwise, we’ll keep having these debates.” Interestingly, the Academy Award winner is presently appearing as the Master of Ceremonies in London’s Playhouse Theatre’s new production of “Cabaret.” According to Variety, LGBTQ+ actors have played the part many times since the musical’s debut in 1966.

Redmayne explained why he accepted the part by urging everyone to watch him play the character before passing judgment. In addition, he claimed that the character is difficult to categorize.

“Of all the personalities I’ve ever read, this one is the most difficult to categorize. “I would encourage folks to come see it for themselves before passing judgment,” he said.

Even though he is currently the major star of J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, Redmayne made headlines last year when he openly refuted the author’s anti-trans sentiments.

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to state unequivocally that I disagree with Jo’s remarks.” Collider quoted him as saying, “Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary identities are genuine.”