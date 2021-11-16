Ed Sheeran will perform in Korea at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2021.

This year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards will be broadcast live, with Ed Sheeran as one of the night’s top performances.

Park Chan-Wook, Mnet’s Chief Producer, confirmed the news as well as the theme for this year’s awards event, “Make Some Noise.”

“We won’t be able to invite a large number of people to the audience, but we believe that the artists and the audience meeting is a significant development.” “It will be done in accordance with the government’s illness prevention recommendations,” Park said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Sheeran’s performance, according to Park, will be one of the event’s highlights. “BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ was written by Ed Sheeran. He has ties to the K-pop scene. He’s the artist who performed ‘Bad Habits,’ one of Korea’s most popular pop songs this year. He’s working on a MAMA-style performance.” The eight crews of “Street Woman Fighter” and a collaboration performance with members of prominent fourth generation K-pop groups that are yet to be revealed by Mnet are among the other special performances at the highly anticipated annual awards presentation.

Another highlight of the evening will be the reunion onstage of defunct boy band Wanna One for a special number.

“There is a lot of excitement among the members. The production crew is working on a variety of concepts. According to the Soompi story, Park stated, “We’ll design a stage that’s like a present for fans.”

Hyori Lee, a K-pop veteran and record producer, will host this year’s MAMA, making her the first female host of the award show.

The MAMA in 2021 will take place in CJ ENM’s Contents World in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. It will be livestreamed on Dec. 11 via a platform that the organizers have yet to reveal.

The complete list of MAMA nominees can be found here.

Meanwhile, CJ ENM’s music content division chief Kim Hyun-Soo declared the company’s plan to organize future MAMA ceremonies in the United States as K-global pop’s influence continues to grow.

“We’ll expand the host countries to the Asian market and other nearby regions, and then host MAMA in the United States,” he stated at a press conference, according to Soompi.

“We will invite superstars that represent South Korea in film, drama, and K-lifestyle to increase communication with the generation between the ages of 15 and 24, display unique content focused on narrative, and strengthen global data that represents the rising prominence of K-pop,” he stated.