Ed Sheeran is set to release a new version of “Shivers” with Jessi and Sunmi, two Korean singers.

For the remix version of “Shivers,” Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Korean hitmakers Jessi and Sunmi, which will be released on November 24.

“Shivers” is the lead single from Ed Sheeran’s latest album “=”, which debuted at No. 1 on the UK singles chart in September, becoming his 11th No. 1 on the list. “Shivers” dethroned Sheeran’s other single, “Bad Habits,” as the No. 1 song in the United States for the month.

On Friday, Warner Music Korea announced the news on Instagram and in a statement, stating, “Not only did Ed Sheeran, Jessi, and Sunmi achieve immaculate harmony, but they also worked hard to display a new and different kind of charm [via their collaboration].” Please show a lot of interest in and appreciation for the music.” “Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’ with Jessi and SUNMI is coming shortly on November 24 at 6:00 p.m. (KST),” Warner Music Korea announced in the caption of its Instagram post.

Sunmi offered a preview peek of the tune on her Twitter page, writing, ” [COMING SOON] Ed Sheeran ‘Shivers’ by Jessi and SUNMI 2021.11.24 6PM (KST) “.

After BTS’ “Permission To Dance,” which he co-wrote with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac, Steve Kirk, and Jenna Andrews, this is Sheeran’s second collaboration with Korean musicians.

In July, “Permission To Dance” replaced another enormous BTS song, “Butter,” at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. BTS’ “Permission To Dance” is their fifth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which ranks the week’s hottest singles in the United States based on album sales, radio airplay, and internet activity.

Meanwhile, the singer of “Bad Habits” will perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 next month.

Park Chan-Wook, the Chief Producer of South Korean broadcasting network Mnet, had previously revealed Sheeran’s participation in the show and this year’s theme, “Make Some Noise.”

“BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ was written by Ed Sheeran. He has ties to the K-pop scene. He’s the artist who performed ‘Bad Habits,’ one of Korea’s most popular pop songs this year. “He’s working on a MAMA version performance,” Park stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

At the age of 14, Jessi, also known as Jessica Ho, flew from New Jersey to Seoul to seek a career in music. She is most known for her big hit “Nunu Nana,” which debuted in 2020 and quickly rose to the top of the country’s music charts.

