Ed Sheeran Discusses the Backlash He Received Following His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo.

Ed Sheeran has spoken out about the negative feedback he received following his performance on “Game of Thrones.” In a subsequent interview, he said that his appearance “pissed off a lot of people.”

The Grammy-winning musician appeared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, where he discussed his role in the hit HBO series and the backlash that followed. He told hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the podcast that he was a tremendous fan of the show and that “everyone would say yes” if given the chance to be a part of it.

In the premiere episode of “Game of Thrones” season 7, titled “Dragonstone,” the singer appeared as a Lannister soldier, and he and Maisie Williams shared a brief interaction around a campfire. Sheeran sang a ballad amid the medieval forests in the moment.

Sheeran said that while his presence in the series made him pleased, the negative reaction to it had an impact on him.

“I feel like people’s reactions tainted my enjoyment of it,” he remarked.

Sheeran’s “Game of Thrones” cameo was a social media sensation at the time, with many fans claiming that watching him sing like way throughout his presence was too distracting from the plot. The move, according to the singer, was intended to soften the sting of Arya Stark’s death in the original screenplay.

Sheeran also confessed that he agreed to make a cameo for his pal Williams, whose character was set to be killed off at the moment. He added that Arya Stark was unlikely to make it to the end, so when he was asked to surprise her with a cameo, he said yes. Sophie Turner, on the other hand, spoiled the surprise by revealing his involvement to Williams.

He said of his dear pal, “She’s always been amazing.” “I don’t believe they had finished writing the ending.” This was supposed to be her final season, but it wasn’t. They even got me on as a surprise for her. So she was supposed to show up on set. And I was standing near the fire.”