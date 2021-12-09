Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Carrie Underwood, and John Legend to Perform at ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale; Details

Season 21 of “The Voice” will culminate on Dec. 14, and NBC has released a list of top-notch musical performers who will perform at the finale.

Aside from the season’s finalists, which include Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten, and Hailey Mia, Carrie Underwood and John Legend will perform a duet, “Hallelujah,” from Legend’s eighth studio album, “My Gift (Special Edition).”

Former coach Alicia Keys will perform a new music track, "Old Memories," from her music album, "KEYS (Original and Unlocked)," which will be released on Friday. Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly will also perform a duet, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),"

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay will perform “Shivers” and “My Universe,” respectively, at the star-studded conclusion. Walker Hayes, a country music singer, is expected to play his popular single “Fancy Like,” which was released on Sept. 10.

For the current season, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Legend, and Ariana Grande participated as coaches, making Shelton the sole original coach on “The Voice” since its inception in 2011.

Clarkson has been a part of the singing competition for eight seasons, and Legend has been a mentor for six. This is Grande’s first year as a coach.

Girl Named Tom and Mia from Team Kelly, Maple from Team John, and Moten and Winningham from Team Blake are among the top candidates who will compete for the title next week.

The show’s winner will receive a recording contract with Republic Records as well as a monetary reward of $100,000.

While many fans expected former coaches Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani to return for the finale episode, Jonas is currently on tour with his siblings, while Stefani is focused on her new album, according to several reports.

The final episode of season 21 of “The Voice” will air on NBC on Tuesday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers can watch the finale on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, in addition to watching it live on TV.