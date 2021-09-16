Ed Sheeran claims that award shows in the United States are “uncomfortable” and “filled with resentment and hatred.”

Ed Sheeran, who just performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021, compared the atmosphere of American and British award shows, claiming that American award shows are “uncomfortable” and generally filled with people giving each other the “side-eye.”

During an appearance on Audacy’s “The Julia Show” on Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer remarked of the US award ceremonies, “The room is filled with hate and animosity for everyone else, and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere.”

Sheeran, on the other hand, stated that all of the “artists are wonderful people, but they’re surrounded by entourages that also want them to win.” He described the atmosphere, saying that each artist is frequently surrounded by ten people, and that “everyone is giving each other the side-eye.”

The artist clarified that his comments were not directed at the MTV awards event particularly, but rather at all American award programs, including Billboards, GRAMMYs, and AMAs (American Music Awards).

“It’s just a bunch of individuals that want other people to fail, which I don’t like,” he explained. This isn’t anything the British musician has ever encountered back home, according to him.

“Our award shows in England are simply like, everyone gets drunk and no one cares who wins or loses; it’s just a fun night out.”

Sheeran went on to say that he isn’t the only one who thinks this way. In fact, he stated that other people had the same reaction to these award events as he does.

“I’ve talked to others who say, ‘I just felt incredibly depressed afterward.’ It’s just not a pleasant environment… It’s a truly dreadful environment to be in there. I usually feel sad when I leave, and I don’t like it,” he explained.

Sheeran went on to describe the after-party ambiance, saying, “The after-parties, again… It isn’t simply musicians that are affected. It involves musicians and their entourages, as well as influencers and blah blah blah.”

The musician performed his newly released music track, “Shivers,” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. On September 10, the music video was released.

Sheeran also shared a video of himself performing “Shivers” for his 34 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. In the caption, he said, “Thanks for the reaction on Shivers this week x.”

Sheeran made an appearance on the TV show “Music N Motion,” which was hosted by Camila Camilo.