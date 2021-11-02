Ed Sheeran admits that dating his wife in high school would have been a disaster.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have been “very close friends” since they were children, but they did not date until they were adults, according to the singer. According to reports, the “Perfect” singer believes dating her in high school would have been “a nightmare.”

Sheeran spoke with Dax Shepard on Monday’s episode of “Armchair Expert.” The English singer recounted his childhood connection with his wife and the day they reunited during their talk.

They’ve known one other since childhood, according to Sheeran. Seaborn then received a scholarship to Duke University while on tour, which caused them to lose contact.

They were reunited thanks to the fact that they were both in New York City on the same night in 2015. Lauren, a companion he brought on tour with him, was instrumental in their reconciliation.

He explained, “One day she [Lauren] was in New York and she went out with Cherry since Cherry worked on Wall Street.”

“‘Oh, Cherry Seaborn is in town, do you want to hang out?’ she asked. ‘Yes,’ I replied.” He also stated that he was nervous at the moment because they’d “hooked up” the last time he saw Seaborn. “Cherry and I had hooked up the last time I saw her, in my mind. So I was thinking to myself, “What if she recalls that because it was a long time ago?” It was a really innocent situation. “It was a kiss,” the “Photograph” reported “said the singer

Sheeran confessed last month on the Norwegian-Swedish chat program Skavlan that his proposal to Seaborn almost didn’t happen.

“Cherry’s parents did not marry. They’ve been together for 30 years and are now married. As a result, she has never been taught the value of marriage “he stated “So I went in with the attitude of, “I don’t know if she’ll say yes.” I honestly had no idea.” Sheeran was fortunate in that Seaborn accepted his marriage proposal, and the childhood pals married in 2017. They married in January of this year. Lyra Antarctica, the couple’s lovely daughter, was born in August 2020.