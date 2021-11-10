eBay’s Black Friday 2021 offerings include £2.45 slow cookers.

The eBay Black Friday sale has begun, with discounts on everything from smartphones and Nintendo Switch consoles to household appliances.

Despite the fact that the big day is still a few weeks away, eBay has joined a number of other businesses in opening its sale early.

Everything from the iPhone 12 to the Bang & Olufsen Wireless Earbuds is on sale during the flash sale. Deals will be available in the coming weeks, but foodies will be able to get a head start.

So far, we’ve learned everything we know about Pandora’s Black Friday offer.

On eBay, a 1.5L Quest slow cooker is presently for sale. The item is priced as £17.45, but you can get it for £2.45 by subtracting £15 off the original price.

The bargain is available by registering as a new user on Topcashback, which will reward you £15 in cashback once you purchase the slow cooker on eBay.

This brings the total cost down to just £2.45, and it is not limited to the Quest model.

Swan slow cookers are on sale for £5, thanks to the same discount method that knocked £15 off the original price. The 1.5L classic Swan slow cooker can be purchased directly from the company’s eBay store.

Sign up for bargains website Topcashback here to get the £5 slow cooker.

Unbranded slow cookers can be bought on eBay for as little as £15.99 – or only 99p if you utilize the cashback deal – for those who want to save even more money.

This year’s Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021.