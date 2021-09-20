Eating disorders and self-harm are on the rise among Liverpool’s youth.

Following a pandemic-fueled increase, more Liverpool youngsters are suffering with eating disorders and other mental health issues.

Poverty, concerns about housing, work, and poor mental health among parents are among the variables that can contribute to mental health difficulties for children, according to a recent report to members of the council’s health and social care select committee.

Moreover, many services were severely limited during the lockdowns, and many patients are now presenting to doctors with increasingly serious symptoms.

There has been an increase in mental health difficulties across the board, but the research noticed a 46 percent increase in crisis calls between April and August, as well as an increase in eating disorders.

The demand for eating disorder therapy is presently at a “unprecedented” high.

“There were 246 referrals for eating disorders in 2021 up to July, which exceeded referrals for the entire year of 2020,” according to the report (241).

“Nationally, the extent to which waiting time targets for eating disorders are reached has been significantly impacted by this unprecedented demand.

“Pediatric admissions for children and adolescents with eating disorders have also increased dramatically. In total, 15 admissions were made in 2019, compared to 38 in the first three months of 2021.”

The authors of the research warn that the complexity of many children’s demands has increased, with a rise in children who have self-harmed or breakdowns in care settings for children in care.

Overall treatment wait times have decreased dramatically, with non-urgent referrals now being seen in 18 weeks, compared to 13.5 weeks before the epidemic.

The CAMHS Partnership, which offers mental health support services in the city, has devised measures to address the crisis, but the report’s authors warn that a number of issues, including staffing constraints, will make it difficult to relieve the burden.

Liverpool is poised to receive £4 million in NHS funding for children’s mental health services, including its 24-hour crisis line, eating disorder services, and school-based mental health services.

The health and social care select committee of Liverpool City Council will meet tomorrow to consider the report and the council’s response to the situation. “The summary has come to an end.”