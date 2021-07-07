EasyJet, Tui, Ryanair, and BA have announced the start date for quarantine-free travel to countries on the Amber List.

Boris Johnson has announced that amber destinations will be accessible to quarantine-free travel.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated and are returning to the UK from an amber list country will no longer be required to isolate.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will lay out the government’s proposals on Thursday.

With the lifting of the travel ban, vacations to Germany are once again possible.

According to The Times, Mr Johnson favors lifting the curbs starting July 19, when other Covid lockdown restrictions in England are set to be relaxed.

Mr Johnson indicated in a Downing Street briefing that measures for double-jabbed arrivals will be reduced, but the red list would remain in place.

“We will maintain our stringent border controls, including the red list, and we will cooperate with the travel industry to eliminate the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country,” he said.

A trial scheme to be started this week at Heathrow Airport will give fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated arrivals.

They will be routed to special lanes at the border upon arrival at the airport to expedite their immigration process.

Heathrow, along with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, the two airlines participating in the experimental program, said it was critical that the modifications be implemented as soon as possible.

In the beginning, fully vaccinated volunteers will fly from Athens, Los Angeles, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and New York on specific flights.

“This pilot will allow us to show that pre-departure and arrival checks of vaccination status can be carried out safely at check in, so that fully vaccinated travellers can escape quarantine from July 19,” said Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye.

Virgin Atlantic’s chief executive, Shai Weiss, shared his sentiments, saying: “To realize the benefits of the UK’s world-leading vaccination roll-out, the UK Government must act quickly to lift self-isolation for fully vaccinated travellers traveling from amber nations, no later than July 19.

“The UK is already lagging behind the United States and the European Union, and a sustained unduly cautious approach to overseas travel will exacerbate the economic recovery and the 500,000 jobs in the UK. The summary comes to a close.