Easyjet has launched a new daily route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Malta.

This summer, Easyjet will begin flying a new route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Passengers will be able to fly from Liverpool to Malta twice a week, making it easier for them to get away on vacation.

Malta is currently on the green list for travel from the UK, including major tourist attractions such as St John’s Cathedral and cave diving in Comino.

Tourists will be able to visit without having to self-isolate for ten days when they return to the UK.

Flights will begin on July 25 as part of easyJet’s summer schedule.

Seats on easyJetholidays departing from Liverpool on Tuesdays and Sundays throughout the summer are now available online.

“We continue to work closely with our airline partners looking at ways to offer passengers across the region the best opportunities to still be able to head off in search of some much needed summer sun, and we are therefore delighted that easyJet has now chosen to add Malta to their list of destinations available,” said Paul Winfield, Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s director of aviation development.

“Passengers can travel to Malta and return home without having to quarantine due to current travel restrictions because Malta is on the green list.”

Visit easyjet for more information.