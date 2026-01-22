EastEnders’ Derek Martin and Son David Rapp Die Days Apart

British television is in mourning following the heartbreaking deaths of EastEnders star Derek Martin and his son, David Rapp, who passed away just days apart. Derek Martin, beloved for his portrayal of Charlie Slater on the long-running soap, died in hospital at the age of 92, on January 2026. Just a few days later, on January 22, David Rapp, a talent agent, died unexpectedly, sending shockwaves through the industry.

David Rapp, who worked with BBB Talent Agency representing TV stars, musicians, and models, was confirmed to have died shortly after his father, with no cause of death disclosed. The agency shared the tragic news in a social media post, describing David as a “gentle giant” with a heart as big as his stature. His sudden passing has left a deep void in the entertainment community, with colleagues remembering his kindness and dedication.

A Devastating Loss for the Martin Family

The news of Derek’s death came first, following a brief stay in the hospital. Martin’s portrayal of Charlie Slater, a caring and loyal father in EastEnders, made him a household name, and his death marked the end of an era for the soap. A spokesperson for the show praised Martin’s “warmth, humor, and family values,” which resonated with audiences worldwide. His on-screen persona, a devoted father, mirrored the actor’s real-life commitment to his family, which was evident in his relationship with his son, David.

David, who was with his father when Derek passed away, had long struggled with depression, a battle both father and son openly discussed in interviews. Derek Martin, who had spoken candidly about his son’s mental health struggles, often shared his own journey of understanding and supporting David. In a 2016 interview, Derek revealed how he had initially struggled to grasp the depth of his son’s depression, eventually becoming an advocate for mental health awareness through his own experiences. David himself had shared the challenges of living with the illness, noting the difficulty of explaining it to loved ones who often didn’t understand the complexities of depression.

Their open discussions about mental health echoed in Derek’s EastEnders storylines, where Charlie Slater was involved in narratives about mental illness, particularly when his granddaughter, Stacey, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Derek often reflected on the striking parallel between his personal and professional life, saying that his role on the show was deeply intertwined with his own family’s struggles.

Derek Martin’s career spanned over five decades, beginning as a stuntman and evolving into a successful acting career that included roles in hit British series like Z-Cars, The Sweeney, and Bergerac. However, it was his role as Charlie Slater from 2000 to 2011, with occasional guest appearances until 2016, that cemented his legacy. Fans fondly remember his portrayal of Charlie as a constant pillar of strength and love for his family.

Outside of acting, Derek was known for his passion for golf and football, as well as his charitable work with the Grand Order of Water Rats, an entertainment charity. Fellow members of the charity paid tribute to Derek, recalling his wit, generosity, and the kindness he showed to everyone around him.

The tragic loss of both Derek Martin and David Rapp has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew them. As tributes continue to pour in, the Martin family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Derek’s agent, Sharon Henry, said it was a privilege to work with Derek over the years, describing him as “a truly authentic working-class voice” in British television.

The impact of Derek and David’s lives will not be forgotten, and their legacy of love, kindness, and mental health advocacy will continue to inspire those who knew them, both on-screen and off.