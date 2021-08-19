Early Leaks from Chapter 155 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Tease Hakari and Yuji Itadori’s Battle.

Gege Akutami returns after a one-week hiatus with a new “Jujutsu Kaisen” chapter that deals with the fallout from the previous chapter, in which Itadori manages to meet with Hakari. Early hints from Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” point to Hakari pursuing Yuji Itadori.

Ducky, a Twitter user, has revealed the spoilers for Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Itadori and Hakari continue their talk inside the latter’s monitor room in the new chapter.

Hakari discovers Itadori is from Jujutsu High during the meeting. He doesn’t spend any time in attacking Itadori. Meanwhile, Kirara and Megumi Fushiguro resume their struggle in Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

According to the leaks, Hakari is unaware that Satoru Gojo has been sealed.

Panda asked Fushiguro in Chapter 154 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” if Itadori may meet Hakari. Fushiguro was puzzled as to why Panda had never met Hakari.

Hakari is holed up in the monitor room on the building’s roof, according to Panda. Panda went on to say that he couldn’t go to the monitor room for some reason because the distance remained constant. He speculated that it was most likely a cursed technique utilized by Kirara, but he couldn’t be certain.

Itadori was a charmer, and Fushiguro and Panda discussed how Itadori could win over Hakari and persuade him to join his side. Before meeting Hakari, Fushiguro also provided Itadori some advice.

They should gain control of the area and secure the entryway as soon as Itadori enters, Panda noted. The security cameras worried Fushiguro, but Panda told him that he was aware of the blind spots.

Kirara’s cursed technique was causing them concern. They resolved to abandon Hakari if the opponents warped Itadori outdoors or brought in their thugs.

Itadori afterwards encountered Kirara, who directed him to Hakari’s monitor room. Fushiguro and Panda were fighting the low-ranking soldiers elsewhere. Kirara, however, noticed them and deduced that Hakari was in some type of trouble.

Fushiguro launched an attack with his Divine Dog, but it failed to reach Kirara. Kirara was utilizing her method to negate Fushiguro’s strikes, he understood.

Itadori was inside the meeting room with Hakari near the end of the chapter.

Chapter 155 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday. Manga Plus and Viz have digital versions of the chapter available for fans to read. The chapter’s print edition will be available on Monday.