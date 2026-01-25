EA Sports FC 26 Discounted Ahead of Black Friday with Exclusive Cashback Offer

Football fans can now grab EA Sports FC 26, the latest iteration of the franchise formerly known as FIFA, at a 33% discount thanks to a limited-time deal. Released in September, the game is available on PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2, and shoppers have a chance to save significantly ahead of Black Friday.

Exclusive Offer for New Customers

Argos is currently selling the Switch 2 version of EA Sports FC 26 for £49.99, but there’s a way to reduce the price to just £33.74 for those who act fast. The deal is made possible through TopCashback, which offers a £15 sign-up bonus to new customers. Additionally, TopCashback gives cashback on purchases at Argos, further driving down the price. New customers can get the game for £33.74, a savings of £16.25, while existing Argos customers and new TopCashback users will still enjoy a reduced price of £34.57.

The offer, however, expires at 11:59 p.m. on November 6, so fans eager to secure this bargain must act quickly.

EA Sports FC 26 has introduced revamped gameplay features, offering a more authentic football experience. The game’s Career, Football Ultimate Team, and Clubs modes have all received significant updates. Players can now choose from over 750 clubs and national teams worldwide, with official competitions such as the Champions League, Premier League, and La Liga included. The Manager Career mode has been enhanced with new storylines and real-world scenarios, ensuring a more immersive experience.

Elsewhere, Amazon is offering EA Sports FC 26 for £43.97, down from £59.99, a 27% discount. For those interested in upgrading their consoles, GAME is bundling a 1TB PS5 Console with EA Sports FC 26 for £479.99.

The game has received positive reviews, with a 4.3-star rating from Argos customers. One reviewer praised the Switch version, calling it the “best EA FC in years” for portable gaming, despite some complaints about lower FPS and limited differences from the previous year’s edition. Another said the game was ideal as a birthday gift.