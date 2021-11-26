Dyson Airwrap, hair dryer, purifier, V11, V10 cordless vacuum cleaners are among the Black Friday 2021 bargains.

Black Friday has arrived, and hundreds of buyers are on the search for the finest deals, including top-of-the-line Dyson vacuum cleaners.

The UK has borrowed the American shopping tradition of Black Friday in recent years and made it our own.

Most retailers are launching discounts in anticipation of Black Friday these days, with some starting more than two weeks before the big day.

Amazon, Very, Currys, and other retailers are offering live Black Friday 2021 discounts.

With Black Friday upon us, businesses and online retailers are offering even bigger and better deals than ever before.

Dyson is one among them, with discounts on some of its most popular products.

With a Black Friday price guarantee, a 35-day money return guarantee, and free shipping, Dyson is offering buyers the chance to save up to £100 on chosen products.

The Dyson V11 Absolute (Gold) is now on sale for £499.99, a discount from £599.99.

Dyson items are now on sale at Argos, including the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been reduced from £349.99 to £299.99.

Also available for £439.99, down from £599.99, is the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Other Dyson items, such as the Supersonic Hair Dryer and Purifier Hot and Cool, are available at Argos, although they are not discounted.

Currys PC World also has a number of Dyson products on sale, including the V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £199 (down from £299).

So far, no Black Friday bargains appear to include Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer, though Boots is providing £10 worth of points for every £60 spend on electric beauty goods. Take a peek at this page for further information.