‘DWTS’ Aided JoJo Siwa’s Confidence: ‘I Came Out Once Again,’ she says.

JoJo Siwa is still giddy about her unforgettable experience on “Dancing With The Stars,” where she and her partner Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex couple. The dancer said that the performance helped her gain confidence and gave her the feeling of “coming out” for the second time.

“It’s ridiculous how much I miss it. Every day, I text Jenna about how much I miss it. Every day, I post about how much I miss it. It was simply a fantastic experience “JoJo told ET’s Denny Directo at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball red carpet event on Friday.

“I just feel like I’m more self-aware and secure. I think I’m less afraid of myself now “ET was informed by her. She also expressed gratitude to Johnson for leading her through the dance event, saying, “[She was] able to help me break free from my cocoon. I emerged once more! This is the second time around.” While she was aware that she was having a positive impact on those watching the show, the 18-year-old Nickelodeon actress admitted that she “had no idea what it was going to do for me, personally.” JoJo and Johnson danced their way to the show’s finals and were a crowd favorite. However, they were crowned season 30’s runners-up after Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach were crowned winners and took home the Mirrorball trophy on finals night. Regardless, the “Dance Moms” actress told the magazine that working with Johnson was a win in and of itself.

The Jingle Ball event at The Forum in Inglewood, California, was also attended by Jojo’s mother, Jessalynn Siwa, who walked the red carpet with her daughter.

“Every night, I was immensely pleased of myself. It was incredible, “Jessalynn expressed her thoughts.

Jessalyn said she totally supports JoJo in her decision, despite the fact that she is still navigating the experiences of being a mother to a star who is a member of the LGBT community.

“It’s all new to me,” Jessalynn told ET. “I’m just embracing it with everything I can do.” “All I want is for JoJo to be happy, and for her to know that I love her unconditionally and that I’m looking forward to it.”