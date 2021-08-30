DWP benefit applicants are eligible for back compensation of £1,500.

If a court challenge is successful, thousands of people claiming specific benefits might be granted £1,500 in back pay from the DWP.

Because to the coronavirus outbreak, persons claiming Universal Credit have received a £20 weekly increase from March 2020.

During the 18 months that the Universal Credit rise will be in effect, each qualifying individual will receive an additional £1,500, according to Birmingham Live.

People on “legacy” benefits, on the other hand, were not given the same bump and have taken their case to court.

Those on legacy benefits would receive back pay if the High Court appeal is successful.

These are the ‘old’ benefits that will be phased out in favor of Universal Credit in the future.

The following are the legacy benefits at issue in the court case:

ESA (Employment and Support Allowance) based on income (ESA) Income Support (sometimes known as Jobseeker’s Allowance) is a type of income support that is based on your income (JSA)

The original legal challenge was started by two disabled people on ESA, and they have since been joined by one person on Income Support and one on JSA.

The claimants, according to Osborne’s Law, argue that “the omission to extend the boost to those on ESA unlawfully discriminated against them as disabled people in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.”

“UC and the subsistence benefits it is replacing (e.g. ESA, Jobseekers Allowance, and Income Support) all provide an allowance for basic living costs,” the legal firm noted (known as the standard allowance for UC and the personal allowance for ESA, JSA and IS).

“For many years, the basic allowances within UC and those legacy benefits have been established at the same rate. Many of the more severely disabled people on ESA were not allowed to switch to UC until January 2021.

“The standard allowance for UC is now much higher than it is for ESA and the other legacy benefits as a result of the decision to include a £20 per week uplift in UC.

“However, to cover their basic necessities, both groups of claimants rely on the basic allowance included in their subsistence benefit payments.

“Regardless of the reasons for making the decision in March 2020, the claimants say that treating people on legacy benefits has become increasingly untenable.”

