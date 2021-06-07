Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson majored in what at the University of Miami?

It’s no secret that even when we think we know celebrities quite well, we’re frequently mistaken. What we see on TV or in interviews isn’t often the complete picture, making it all too easy to draw assumptions — such as that every actor went to college to study theater.

In fact, what Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson studied at the University of Miami is one of the top things you didn’t know about him. It’s not just surprising (hint: it has nothing to do with theater!) given the path of his career today, but it also makes you wonder what he might have done with it if the acting profession hadn’t snatched him up first.

Dwayne John is a well-known actor.