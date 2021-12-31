Dwayne Johnson’s rejection of Vin Diesel’s invitation to return to ‘Fast And Furious’ has sparked a backlash on Twitter.

Dwayne Johnson’s response to Vin Diesel’s request to return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise has divided fans.

In an Instagram post from November, Diesel, 54, openly urged Johnson to return to “Fast and Furious,” saying that the “moment has come” for him to resume his role as Luke Hobbs.

However, the “Black Adam” star, 49, disclosed in a CNN interview published Wednesday that he turned down Diesel’s request during a private discussion in June and stated that he has no plans to return to the franchise. Diesel’s move was also dubbed “an example of his manipulation” by Johnson, who believes the other actor should have left his children and the late Paul Walker out of the picture.

On Twitter, Johnson’s latest statement triggered a new round of controversy among “Fast and Furious” fans, with some expressing hope that he will appear in the franchise’s final film, while others chastised Diesel for making his invitation public.

“At this point, The Rock is greater than the series.” “He might help the series if he were in it, but he is good without it,” one person wrote.

“[Diesel] was attempting to socially push Dwayne Johnson into returning after he declined. Another person said, “That’s very dumb.” “You never irritate people with a microphone and a larger audience than you.” “You don’t turn your back on family,” a third supporter said. “Johnson’s ego and attitude prevent him from sharing space with Diesel… Another remarked, “There’s something off-putting about D. Johnson.”

Some Twitter users believed that the “Fast and Furious” franchise should have stopped after Walker, who played Brian O’Conner, died in 2013.

“I like [Dwayne Johnson], but it’s not the same without Paul, with or without him.” “When [Fast and Furious] had the original gang, it was at its best,” one person said.

“People will still watch it with or without The Rock,” another Twitter user remarked, “because Paul Walker is watching over his brother Vin and the cast.”

Meanwhile, one fan suggested to Diesel, “All Vin Diesel needs to do is set the next ‘Fast and Furious’ in the jungle and I assure you The Rock will rejoin,” according to Twitter.

Johnson and Diesel previously collaborated on "Fast Five," "Fast & Furious 6," and "Furious 7," but fell out during filming of the eighth sequel, "The Fate of the Furious."