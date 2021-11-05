Dwayne Johnson Wants To Make A Marvel-DC Crossover Film, And He Thinks He Can [Watch].

Dwayne Johnson has a novel concept that may pique the interest of fans: a Marvel-DC Universe crossover film.

Johnson claimed that he discussed the crossover Marvel and DC Universe film with his co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reynolds portrayed “Deadpool,” whereas Gadot represented Wonder Woman in the DC Universe.

Johnson told a Variety reporter during the premiere of his new film “Red Notice” on Wednesday, “What we were just talking about today was, I turned to Ryan and Gal and said, there should be a crossover Marvel and DC Universe.” “We might be the ones who make it happen. So we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the future.” Johnson’s remark elicited conflicting reactions from fans. While some were enthralled by the concept of a crossover film, others just dismissed it.

Previously, "The Uncanny X-Men and The New Teen Titans" featured a crossover. However, no live-action film has yet been produced. In July, director James Gunn, who directed DC's "The Suicide Squad" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," discussed the possibility of a crossover between his two films.

“Red Notice,” a film by Johnson, will be released on Netflix on Friday. Rawson Marshall Thurber directed the film.

He’ll also appear in the animated comedy “DC League of Super-Pets,” which is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022. Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, and Jameela Jamil all supplied their voices to the film, which was directed by Jared Stern.

On July 29, 2022, Johnson’s highly awaited film, “Black Adam,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will be released. “The King,” “San Andreas 2,” “Doc Savage,” and “Big Trouble in Little China” are among the films in which the actor will appear. Aside from acting, the 49-year-old actor is considering a career in politics. “I have that objective of uniting our country, and I also believe that if that is what the people desire, I will accomplish it,” he said.