Dwayne Johnson Surprizes Passengers on a LA Tour Bus; See Their Reaction.

Dwayne Johnson appears to have a talent for saying “hello” to tour bus passengers and leaving them both delighted and awestruck.

The actor approached a Hollywood tour bus and greeted its passengers, who were taken aback by his unexpected appearance. On Monday, Johnson turned to Instagram to share a video of the amusing meeting with fans who went crazy when they saw him.

Johnson said in the video, which has now received over 1.9 million views, that a tour bus passes through his Los Angeles area on a regular basis.

“Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?” he questioned the passengers. Tourists were ecstatic when they saw the actor and didn’t waste any time getting their phones out to take pictures of the encounter.

As Johnson joked, “How you guys doing?” the crowd erupted in applause. Is everyone doing well? Have you have a wonderful time thus far? “I’ll see you later!” Before driving away, he said, “I got you man!” to the bus driver.

It appears that the retired professional wrestler, also known by his ring name “The Rock,” enjoyed the trip as well.

“Hey, do you know where I can track down The Rock? They occasionally go batshit mad, shouts so loud that they wake the dead ….. And they can become – literally – paralyzed and silent at times. In any case, making a few people happy is one of the nicest elements of fame.

He posted on Instagram, “And dumbfounded #tourbusshenanigans #therockshood.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has greeted visitors to the well-known district.

On Aug. 22, the actor drove up behind a tour bus, causing attendees to yell with delight as they snapped photos.

“Hey, do you guys have any idea where I can find The Rock? I love pulling up in my pickup truck behind all the tour buses that visit my area and shocking folks!!! Johnson captioned the video, “One of the wonderful sides about fame & my profession is making a few persons happy.”

Johnson also gave a shout-out last week to his look-alike police officer from Alabama’s Morgan County Sheriff, who is receiving notice on social media for his appearance.