Dwayne Johnson Reveals He ‘Privately’ Declined Vin Diesel’s Invitation To Rejoin Franchise In ‘Fast & Furious’.

Dwayne Johnson will not be returning to the “Fast & Furious” franchise. In a social media post, the actor stated that he “privately” declined Vin Diesel’s request to return to the franchise.

Last month, Diesel made waves after writing a lengthy blog post in which he publicly requested Johnson’s return to “Fast & Furious.”

“Dwayne, my younger brother, the time has come. The world is waiting for the conclusion of Fast & Furious 10 “He made a point. “In my house, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne, as you are aware. They and you send well wishes on every holiday… yet the time has come to say goodbye. Legacy is on the horizon. Years ago, I promised you that I would keep my pledge to Pablo [Paul Walker].” Since then, many fans have waited for Johnson to confirm his return to the franchise. However, the “Red Notice” actor stressed that this is not the case.

“I told Vin directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the brand this past June, when we really interacted not over social media,” Johnson told CNN on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old actor went on to say that his remarks were “strong yet cordial,” and that even though he won’t be appearing in any more “Fast & Furious” films, he would always be supportive of the cast mates.

“I would always be supportive of the cast and root for the brand to succeed,” he continued, “but there was no way I would return.” “I also spoke individually with my Universal colleagues, who were all quite supportive because they understand the situation.” Johnson also expressed his thoughts on Diesel’s article.

“”Vin’s latest public post was an example of his manipulation,” he stated, adding, “I was really startled by Vin’s recent tweet.” I didn’t appreciate how he mentioned his children, as well as Paul Walker’s death, in the letter. Leave them out of the equation.” Johnson stated that he wanted to leave the franchise on a positive note, but that this article has “muddied the waters.” “We had talked about it months ago and came to an agreement,” he added. “All along, my intention was to end my fantastic journey with the Fast & Furious franchise with appreciation and grace. This public debate has muddied the waters, which is terrible.” Johnson will next be seen in the superhero film “Black Adam,” which is currently in production. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.