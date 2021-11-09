Dwayne Johnson Reacts to the First Cut of ‘Black Adam’: ‘Not Satisfied’ [Watch].

Dwayne Johnson thinks the first edit of his upcoming superhero film “Black Adam” is great. However, he appears to be dissatisfied with it.

The 49-year-old actor told Collider on Monday, “I think we’re at a really good spot.” “I believe now is the moment to… take our time, but there must be some urgency since we need to finish the film by next summer.” The actor also commended Jaume Collet-Serra, the film’s director, saying that he “gave a wonderful first edit.” He went on to describe how the “Black Adam” film has been distinctive from the start.

“Black Adam is the kind of film that had the makings and bones to be something special from the start,” Johnson said.

The “Jungle Cruise” star also complimented the director on his “ambition” and praised his efforts.

“[Collet-Serra] He comes from that cadre of extremely talented Spanish filmmakers that want to break in and disrupt industry and craft, and he does it in such a great way,” Johnson told the publication.

The actor went on to say that the first cut he saw was a “clear and defining anchor to Black Adam’s code,” emphasizing the importance of not only developing the character but also working on the franchise, given his plans to relaunch the popular superhero team Justice Society of America (JSA) in the future.

However, the actor stated that the first cut does not meet his expectations, and that they would continue to work on it.

“I am pleased, but not content,” he concluded, “and we will continue to work hard.” “And the teaser that we aired around three weeks ago was a good indicator of what’s to come,” says the director. Johnson teased the first “Black Adam” trailer on Twitter last month. Many fans, as expected, voiced their excitement for the film’s debut.

On July 29, 2022, “Black Adam” will be released. It’s in post-production right now.

Johnson will also appear in the films “The King,” “San Andreas 2,” “Doc Savage,” and “Big Trouble in Little China” in addition to the superhero film.