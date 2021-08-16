Dwayne Johnson gushes over Emily Blunt and shares interview outtakes from the ‘Jungle Cruise’ [Video].

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starred in the highly anticipated adventure film “Jungle Cruise” together lately. Their chemistry was praised not only by their admirers, but also by Johnson himself.

On Sunday, the 49-year-old actor shared a compilation video on Instagram that included outtakes from their different promotional interviews for “Jungle Cruise.”

In the caption, Johnson writes, “Here’s the gospel.” “In my entire life, I have never worked with a costar who makes me laugh as hard as this one. We talk s-t and laugh so hard, man, that all future press junkets will be nothing compared to ours .”

“This degree of comfort and ease comes with trust, and trust ignites the chemistry, and that chemistry is what you guys have adored on-screen in JUNGLE CRUISE,” the actor continued.

“We appreciate and adore you guys for liking the movie, and cheers to taking sh-t, a lot of trust, and laughing hard,” he ended, including hashtags such as #BluntRock #JustWait4TheSequel #SheCanRoast, and #JungleCruise.

During the interviews, both actors can be seen cracking funny jokes in the video. Blunt, on the other hand, stole the show with her clever responses, and Johnson couldn’t stop giggling.

In the first footage, the interviewer asked Johnson what nickname he would like to give her, and the actor replied, “Bee-Ya-Yatch!” In the next footage, the actor is asked why he shoots most of his films in the jungle, to which he responds by expressing his love for the jungle and describing how he enjoys his drink there.

In the next footage, the reporter asks if they both learned a new talent from scratch, to which Blunt responds, “Acting,” while pointing at Johnson. Blunt’s response made the former professional wrestler laugh out loud. Johnson’s protein consumption was also mocked by the actress.

The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, was released on July 30 and starring Jack Whitehall, Édgar Ramrez, Jesse Plemons, and Veronica Falcón.

On the job front, Johnson is now filming “Black Adam,” a film that is set to hit theaters on July 22, 2019, and Blunt is currently filming “The English,” a television series.