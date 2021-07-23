Dwayne Johnson criticizes Vin Diesel and claims he won’t return to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

Dwayne Johnson has finally responded to Vin Diesel’s claim that The Rock’s performance as Hobbs in “Fast & Furious” was the consequence of his “tough love” for the wrestler-turned-actor. Johnson slammed Diesel in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter this week, saying his comments made him “laugh hard.”

He told the outlet, “I laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and laughed and “I think that made everyone laugh. That’s all I’ve got to say about it. I’ve also wished them well. On ‘Fast 9,’ I wish them luck.”

Johnson also hinted that he will not be returning to the “Fast & Furious” franchise in the near future.

In the interview, he remarked, “And I wish them the best of luck on “Fast 10” and “Fast 11” and the rest of the “Fast & Furious” movies they do without me.”

Johnson was responding to remarks made by Diesel in a recent interview with Men’s Health about the former’s “Fast & Furious” character, Hobbs. Diesel told the outlet, “My attitude at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be.”

“As a producer, saying, ‘OK, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who is synonymous with wrestling, and compel this cinematic world, audience members, to see his character as someone they don’t know,’ Hobbs strikes you like a ton of bricks. That look is something I’m proud of,” he added in the interview.

Since the end of filming on “The Fate of the Furious” in 2016, Johnson and Diesel have been feuding. Johnson’s comments about some of his male co-stars, referring to them as “sugar asses,” apparently sparked the feud.

He stated on Instagram, “Some handle themselves like stand-up men and true professionals, while others do not.” “Those that don’t care are too chicken s**t to do something about it in the first place. Asses made of candy When you see this movie in April and it appears that I’m not acting in some of these parts and my blood starts to boil, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”