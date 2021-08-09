Dwayne Johnson claims to be the polar opposite of celebrities who do not bathe every day.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson informed followers that he is not part of the celebrity trend of “not bathing.”

After other celebs, like Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal, admitted that they don’t feel the need to bathe daily, the 49-year-old “Fast and Furious” star recently opened up about his own shower habits.

“Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing oneself’ celeb,” Johnson told the Twitter user. “Shower (cold) as I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.” After my workout before work, I shower (warm) and then shower (hot) when I come home. He added, “I wash my face, body, exfoliate, and sing (off-key) in the shower.”

Johnson’s announcement drew varied reactions online, with some admirers applauding his regular bathing while others suggesting he may be taking too many showers.

“Thank you for not putting a damper on our spirits. We knew we’d be able to rely on you! ” one fan remarked.

“I despise not being able to bathe or shower! I shower twice a day (maybe more if I’m working outside and sweating). People, please. Follow in the footsteps of The Rock. Another added, “Don’t be stinky.”

“Dude, you’ve taken way too many showers; it’s not good for your skin! “You’re removing all your important body oils,” a third Twitter user commented. “Ease off the showers.” “I’m a nurse [and]can tell you there’s no need to shower every day if you’re not physically active/sweating or simply doing light chores around the house,” another person added. “Everything else is totally fine. When Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis announced on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in July that they don’t bathe every day and only wash their children when they are clearly unclean, the bathing debate erupted.

“Now, here’s the deal: clean them if you can see the dirt on them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher remarked of son Dimitri Portwood, 4, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6.

Shepard and his wife, Bell, then said on “The View” that they wait for the “stink” to signal that it’s time to shower their kids Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8.

Gyllenhaal expressed his own thoughts on the subject of regular. Brief News from Washington Newsday.