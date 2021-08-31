Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Return For Disney Adventure In ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel.

Following the success of the first installment, Disney is apparently working on a sequel to Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s “Jungle Cruise.”

On July 30, the film “Jungle Cruise” was released. According to Box Office Mojo, it made $100 million in the United States and 86 million abroad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is currently working on a sequel centered on Disneyland’s exploits, following the success of the first film.

Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton will be played by Blunt and Johnson, respectively.

According to the source, Michael Green will write the sequel’s screenplay and Jaume Collet-Serra will direct it.

The first part of the adventure fantasy made $35 million in its opening weekend, solidifying the film’s status as a box office success. Furthermore, the film made $30 million in its first three days on Disney+ Premier Access.

Johnson thanked his followers for their support of his film on Instagram last week.

“Our box office results have been tremendous, with you guys propelling us over $100 million in the United States alone, and you’ve already made JUNGLE CRUISE the year’s largest family movie globally!!!” “THANK YOU,” Johnson wrote in the description of an Instagram video.

“And JUNGLE CRUISE is also available right now on @disneyplus in your living rooms because, as you guys know, I’ll always provide (sic) opportunities for you and your family to watch my movies whatever you’re comfortable during this challenging pandemic,” he added.

Johnson’s next film will be the action comedy “Red Notice,” which will be released on Nov. 12 this year. Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot feature in this Rawson Marshall Thurber directed film.

Aside from “Red Notice,” the actor is presently working on “Black Adam,” his first superhero film, which will be released on July 29, 2022. In addition to Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, and Aldis Hodge, the film stars Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, and Aldis Hodge.

Blunt, on the other hand, is presently filming the television series “The English” and will also appear in the upcoming film “Not Fade Away.”