During Vin Diesel’s trip to Italy, Twitter reacted to his father’s body.

During his trip to Italy, Vin Diesel proudly flaunted a dad bod.

The star of “The Fast and Furious” was recently sighted on a yacht near Portofino, Italy, relaxing. Diesel stripped down to his underwear, revealing his dad bod. After seeing his body, Twitter users have different feelings.

Diesel was chastised by a number of users, with some claiming he appeared “fat” and “pregnant.” Others teased him about his new body.

One remarked, “Vin Diesel may have eaten Vin Diesel.”

Another commented, “Fat and curious.”

“Can you tell me how far along she is?” Jeff Kravitz cracked a joke.

A fourth commenter said, “You’re correct; Vin Diesel does appear pregnant.”

Despite the fact that many people were critical of Diesel, there were also many who backed him. They consider the 54-year-old actor’s physique to be typical of middle-aged fathers.

Hania, 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6, are Diesel’s three children with Paloma Jiménez, his longterm partner. Many people also begged the trolls to leave Diesel alone, claiming that he deserves to enjoy his life regardless of his physical appearance.

One person said, “As a middle-aged dad, I can identify.”

“Vin demonstrating that he is enjoying life and being ‘prosperous,’ as many refer to old fogies like myself who gain weight as we age,” another added.

A third person remarked, “He can be any shape he wants, that’s probably his yacht.”

“Yes, [happy face with sunglasses emoji]Vin has earned the right to eat anything he wants… he works hard and deserves to reap the benefits of his labor!!!” A fourth user has been added.

It isn’t the first time that Diesel’s dad bod has been discussed on the internet. In 2015, the star of “The Last Witch Hunter” was again seen looking unfit. But, days after the photographs of his dad bod were revealed, he responded to the body shamers by flaunting his abs on Instagram.

“Here’s a shot from yesterday… Those that wanted to see the show… For all the angels who adore Dad Bod no matter what… When I’m done with press today, I’ll share an exclusive video on Facebook,” he added in the caption.

In another piece, he addressed the body-shamers. One journalist Diesel met with expressed interest in seeing his “dad bod,” according to Diesel.

“Haha. I’m not sure if I should show the photo… He wrote, “Body shaming is always wrong!”