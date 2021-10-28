During their first reunion in decades, Drew Barrymore and ex-husband Tom Green reminisce about their honeymoon.

Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Tom Green appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday to discuss their prior relationship and honeymoon.

It was the first time in nearly two decades that the former couple saw each other in person.

Last year, Green made a virtual cameo on Barrymore’s show, during which Barrymore disclosed that they hadn’t seen each other in nearly 20 years.

As she presented Green, the female host and actress stated, “Last year, I was reunited with someone very special, the wonderful Tom Green.” “It was nice to reunite with him after all these years.” The two broke down the finest news stories of the day and recounted some of their most memorable moments as a married couple during the “Drew’s News” section. Green and Barrymore married for a year before calling it quits in 2002 after starring together in the 2000 picture “Charlie’s Angels.”

“Remember how on our road trip to Ireland, we spent hours hiking up this crazy mountain? We were adamant about getting to the top, but I don’t think we ever dreamed we’d get there “According to Barrymore.

Green said, “I remember a number of things.” “We may have hiked up two mountains, I believe. It was cloudy on one of the mountains we went to the top of, and there was a sheep up there that hadn’t been shorn in years.” Ross Matthews asked the former couple how it felt to see each other again after nearly 20 years, after Barrymore characterized their honeymoon as one of her “best” trips ever.

Green described the encounter as “strange” in a positive sense.

“I feel like I’m watching this with you right now… It’s a little like having an out-of-body experience. It’s great to see you again, albeit it does seem strange. Weird in a nice way, not in a bad way. Thank you for inviting me to be a guest on your show. It’s fantastic. This is really cool. I genuinely think this is a good way to bond, because it relieves some of the pressure “He went on to explain.

“Barrymore told her ex, “Well, I respect and love you,” to which Green replied, “Aww, thank you, Drew.” I adore you as well.”